Lorraine Desmarais On Piano Jazz

Lorraine Desmarais made her first appearance in the United States at the 1986 Great American Jazz Competition, where she took the highest honors. In 2012 she was awarded the prestigious Order of Canada for her work bringing Canadian jazz to the world. She was Marian McPartland's guest for this 1991 episode of Piano Jazz. Desmarais performs a few of her own compositions, including "The Third King" and "Memoir," along with a set of standards.

Originally broadcast in the winter of 1991.

