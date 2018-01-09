Accessibility links

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage During his 14th appearance on Mountain Stage, the Nashville songwriter delivers a career-spanning set of favorites.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Todd Snider on Mountain Stage
Enlarge this image
Bill Blauser/Mountain Stage
Todd Snider on Mountain Stage
Bill Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://https://www.npr.org/player/embed/576814876/576841728" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

When Todd Snider makes this appearance on Mountain Stage, his 14th since 1995, the East Nashville-based songwriter has just released his latest album Eastside Bulldog.

"I haven't played anything off my new album," Snider quips towards the end of the set. "It's terrible. I should be ashamed but I'm not."

Instead, Snider delivers a set of career-spanning favorites, including some of his most keenly entertaining yet insightful lyrics ("Statistician Blues") and his heartfelt ode to a friend who always had one request ("Play A Train Song").

"In my free time I like to jam," Snider professes, launching into his highly entertaining explanation of how he came to be the lead singer in Hard Working Americans, the band he founded with bassist David Schools and drummer Duane Trucks of Widespread Panic, guitarist Neal Casal of Chris Robinson Brotherhood and keyboardist Chad Staehly of Great American Taxi. "We're a superhero group," Snider says. "We jam out and we solve crimes."

And while he overlooks Eastside Bulldog, Snider opens with an acoustic rendition of "Roman Candles" from Hard Working Americans' 2016 album Rest In Chaos. (The band released its fourth effort, We're All In This Together, in August 2017.) He invites fellow East Nashvillian Rorey Carroll to the stage for his closing number "Enjoy Yourself" — Snider says he remembers his parents dancing to the Guy Lombardo version of the song.

Snider's memoir, I Never Met A Story I Didn't Like: Mostly True Tall Tales, was published in 2014.

SET LIST

  • "Roman Candles"
  • "Better Than Ever Blues"
  • "Conservative Christian, Right-Wing Republican, Straight, White, American Males"
  • "Stuck On The Corner (Prelude To A Heart Attack)"
  • "Statistician's Blues"
  • "Play A Train Song"
  • "Enjoy Yourself"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

During her third appearance on the program, Shires creates a sophisticated roots sound with just the right amount of grit.

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575946612/575951729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

Hear the Southern California native perform songs from her 2016 release, Young In All The Wrong Ways, which she calls "a break-up album with myself."

Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://https://www.npr.org/player/embed/573620059/573632425" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

The modern day torchbearers of Mississippi blues make their third appearance on Mountain Stage and play songs from their latest release, Prayer For Peace.

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

  • <iframe src="https://https://www.npr.org/player/embed/570652598/570654482" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

In his second appearance on Mountain Stage, the folk artist's otherworldly voice is accompanied by various percussion instruments and rich, layered harmonies.

Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://https://www.npr.org/player/embed/568540896/568554187" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Dan Wilson On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Dan Wilson On Mountain Stage

The songwriter and producer performs some of his famous collaborations, including Adele's "Someone Like You" and The Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready To Make Nice."

Dan Wilson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://https://www.npr.org/player/embed/562554003/562786908" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Andrew Combs On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Andrew Combs On Mountain Stage

Hear the Nashville-based songwriter perform songs from his recent release Canyons Of My Mind during his first appearance on Mountain Stage.

Andrew Combs On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://https://www.npr.org/player/embed/561213371/561342737" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top