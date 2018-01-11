Accessibility links

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform 'Motion Sickness' Live In The Studio Watch the promising young singer-songwriter perform a standout track from her 2017 album Stranger In The Alps.
Phoebe Bridgers, 'Motion Sickness' (Live)KCRW

We're very proud to call Phoebe Bridgers a local artist we love. Her song "Motion Sickness" was an instant favorite and she proved her talent even further with a fantastic live performance. Bridgers is included in the latest list of artists in the Slingshot initiative, and I think it becomes clear why from watching this video.

SET LIST

  • "Motion Sickness"

Photos: Brian Lowe/KCRW

Watch Phoebe Bridgers' full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

