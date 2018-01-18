Favorite Sessions
Brandi Carlile, 'Every Time I Hear That Song' (Live)KCRW
Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile was our first live performer of 2018. She got us off to a great start, bringing a string ensemble and, of course, her long-time collaborators the Hanseroth twins for a preview of tracks from her forthcoming album By The Way, I Forgive You.
SET LIST
- "Every Time I Hear That Song"
Photos: Steven Dewall/KCRW.
Watch Brandi Carlile's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.