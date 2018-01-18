Accessibility links

Watch Brandi Carlile Perform 'Every Time I Hear That Song' Live In The Studio Watch the singer-songwriter start off KCRW's 2018 docket of studio sessions by previewing a track from her forthcoming album, By The Way, I Forgive You.
Brandi Carlile, 'Every Time I Hear That Song' (Live)KCRW

Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile was our first live performer of 2018. She got us off to a great start, bringing a string ensemble and, of course, her long-time collaborators the Hanseroth twins for a preview of tracks from her forthcoming album By The Way, I Forgive You.

SET LIST

  • "Every Time I Hear That Song"

Photos: Steven Dewall/KCRW.

Watch Brandi Carlile's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

