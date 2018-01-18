Accessibility links

Brandy Clark On Mountain Stage The Nashville-based country singer-songwriter charms with a set full of sharp-witted songs from her latest release, Live from Los Angeles.
Brandy Clark notes in her first appearance on Mountain Stage that she has become known for songs with a "tinge of revenge," citing Miranda Lambert's "Mamma's Broken Heart" (which she co-wrote) and her own hit "Stripes" as examples. In the introduction of her latest tale of retribution, "Daughter," Clark says it has become her favorite because "it's not about blowing anything up or slashing any tires. It is a kinder, sweeter, longer-lasting sort of revenge."

But it's not just retribution songs for the Morton, Wash.-raised, Nashville-based songwriter. She has a remarkable ability to put her small-town stories into songs with honesty, humor and heartbreak. She's a deeply established collaborator, co-writing songs recorded by The Band Perry and Keith Urban and the 2014 CMA Song of the Year, "Follow Your Arrow" by Kacey Musgraves. Clark followed her debut 12 Stories with the Jay Joyce-produced Big Day in a Small Town, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

All of these songs are included in Clark's latest release, Live from Los Angeles, which was recorded at a Hotel Café gig in 2016 along with guitarist Miles Aubrey, who also accompanies her here.

Clark is on tour throughout the first half of 2018 with her own headlining dates, shows supporting Sugarland and Dwight Yoakam and a just-announced performance at Merle Fest.

SET LIST

  • "Drinkin', Smokin', Cheatin'"
  • "Love Can Go to Hell"
  • "3 Kids No Husband"
  • "Daughter"
  • "Hold My Hand"
