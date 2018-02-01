Accessibility links

Khruangbin, 'Maria También' (Live) Watch the Texas-based Thai funk band perform the lead single from their latest release, Con Todo El Mundo.
We fell hard for Thai funk-influenced, Texas-based trio Khruangbin when we happened upon the group at SXSW in 2017. Now, it's about to release an excellent new full length that expands its sound. "Maria También" was the first single, and a perfect example of their uniquely evocative sound — watch Khruangbin perform it at KCRW.

  • "Maria También"

Watch Khruangbin's full Morning Becomes Eclectic performance at KCRW.com.

