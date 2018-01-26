Accessibility links

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage Listen as the blues-rock veterans perform a mix of hits, including the band's Top 40 smash "Tuff Enuff" and a Junior Parker cover, with an assist from guitarist Anson Funderburgh.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Mountain Stage

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/580662305/580803989" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

With founding member, singer, songwriter and harmonica master Kim Wilson at the helm, The Fabulous Thunderbirds has been creating blues-influenced rock 'n' roll for more than three decades.

Wilson moved from California to Austin, Texas, where he first collaborated with guitarist Jimmie Vaughan. They would start The Fabulous Thunderbirds in 1974, blending their blues influences with a guitar-driven sound that quickly resulted in a record deal.

The band enjoyed some crossover success, especially with its 1986 album Tuff Enuff, which produced a string of Top 40 hits including "Wrap It Up," "Look At That," and the title track, which kicks off this set.

Having appeared earlier on this show as a member of Mark Hummel's Golden State Lone Star Blues Revue, renowned Texas guitarist Anson Funderburgh sits in on "Don't Burn Me." Funderburgh's guitar work is also featured on the album version of that song from the band's 2016 release Strong Like That.

This Fabulous Thunderbirds lineup (recorded in November 2016) features Robb Stupka on drums, Johnny Moeller on guitar, Steve Gomes on bass and Kevin Anker on keyboards. The whole band really shines by stretching out on the closing two numbers, Muddy Waters' "Death Letter Blues" and the Junior Parker tune "Mother-In-Law Blues."

The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival recently announced The Fabulous Thunderbirds among its headliners for its 49th edition, which will take place April 27-29 and May 3-6, 2018.

SET LIST

  • "Tuff Enuff"
  • "Smooth"
  • "I'm Losin' You"
  • "Don't Burn Me"
  • "Death Letter Blues"
  • "Mother-In-Law Blues"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Blues

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

The modern day torchbearers of Mississippi blues make their third appearance on Mountain Stage and play songs from their latest release, Prayer For Peace.

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/570652598/570654482" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

On his fourth visit to Mountain Stage, the Grammy-winning blues artist performs songs from throughout his four-decade career.

Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/559812351/559817683" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

Listen
Courtesy of the artist.

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

Hear the classically trained flutist bring her bluesy style to this 2002 episode, featuring a performance with Marian McPartland.

Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/556075820/556075849" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Listen

Sherman Holmes on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Hear the revered blues musician play songs from his solo debut on the 900th episode of Mountain Stage.

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/553694060/553700931" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
ALA.NI: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

ALA.NI performs a Tiny Desk Concert on June 20, 2017. (Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR) Liam James Doyle/NPR/NRR hide caption

toggle caption Liam James Doyle/NPR/NRR

Tiny Desk

ALA.NI

ALA.NI captures and conveys a reverent love of early-20th-century music, while injecting those sounds with charisma and charm well suited for any era.

Ruthie Foster On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Ruthie Foster On Mountain Stage

The Grammy-nominated blues and gospel singer returns to Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va.

Ruthie Foster On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/522762174/522768305" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top