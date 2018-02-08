Accessibility links

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage Listen to the international polymath perform songs from his most recent album, I Dreamed An Island, which weaves folk sensibilities into traditional world music.
To begin his first appearance on Mountain Stage, Piers Faccini takes us out of Appalachia through the sounds of the Middle East, West Africa and Europe, all of which are cradled throughout his music.

Born in England, raised in France and having an Italian father, Piers Faccini is trilingual and hones a multitude of skill sets. As a painter, poet, children's author and musician, Faccini shows his love of art and heritage in each of his works, no matter the medium.

He has produced seven of his own albums, including his most recent, I Dreamed An Island. He performs songs from that album for this set, accompanied by drummer Simone Prattico. The album, released in 2016, is a beautiful collection of songs that approach the present world while also celebrating Faccini's own ancestors. Throughout his set, he blends folk sounds and traditional world music into one tune after another, giving us a glimpse into the utopian world he alludes to in the album's title.

Over the past year, Faccini has spent his time writing and illustrating his first children's book, La Plus Belle Des Berceuses, along with a CD of original lullabies.

Currently, Faccini is traveling throughout Europe promoting I Dreamed An Island.

SET LIST

  • "Tranieri"
  • "Drone"
  • "Cloak of Blue"
  • "Bring Down The Wall"
  • "La Villanella Di Cenerentola"
