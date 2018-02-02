Accessibility links

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage Listen to the Grammy-nominated folk artist perform songs from her album Stitch of the World, co-produced by Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, in her sixth appearance on the show.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Tift Merritt on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Tift Merritt on Mountain Stage

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582667403/582680153" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Grammy-nominated songwriter Tift Merritt made her first appearance on Mountain Stage in 2002, when her debut record Bramble Rose established her as a new voice in modern folk music. Don Henley covered the title track from that debut for his 2015 solo album, Cass County, with guest vocalists Miranda Lambert and Mick Jagger. It brought new attention to Merritt's debut, which was reissued on vinyl in 2016.

Merritt has collaborated with the likes of classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein and roots music luminaries like Ryan Adams, Andrew Bird, Joe Henry and MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger.

In her sixth appearance on the show, Merritt brought songs from Stitch of the World, which was co-produced with Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, also a guest on this episode. Just as her music doesn't fit neatly in any strict categories, Merritt is multi-dimensional artist whose talents go far beyond song structure. She has exhibited her 35mm black and white photography, contributed writing to several publications and recently designed a series of fabrics for Bernhardt textiles.

She starts this set on her road-worn Gibson acoustic guitar, itself a seasoned work of art. She picks up an electric for the driven "Proclamation Bones," then moves to the piano for the powerful ballad "Heartache Is an Uphill Climb," giving a soaring, heartfelt vocal performance that draws easy comparisons to Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton. After the Mountain Stage Band joins for "Dusty Old Man," Merritt closes with "Love Soldiers On," singing "Throw it in the river, lose it in the storm/ It will show up in its bandages tomorrow at your door."

SET LIST

  • "Eastern"
  • "Proclamation Bones"
  • "Heartache Is An Uphill Climb"
  • "Dusty Old Man"
  • "Love Soldiers On"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

Listen
Bill Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

During his 14th appearance on Mountain Stage, the Nashville songwriter delivers a career-spanning set of favorites.

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/576814876/576841728" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

During her third appearance on the program, Shires creates a sophisticated roots sound with just the right amount of grit.

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575946612/575951729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

Hear the Southern California native perform songs from her 2016 release, Young In All The Wrong Ways, which she calls "a break-up album with myself."

Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/573620059/573632425" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

The modern day torchbearers of Mississippi blues make their third appearance on Mountain Stage and play songs from their latest release, Prayer For Peace.

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/570652598/570654482" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

In his second appearance on Mountain Stage, the folk artist's otherworldly voice is accompanied by various percussion instruments and rich, layered harmonies.

Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/568540896/568554187" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top