Accessibility links

Drowse's 'Klonopin' Soundtracks A Heavy Dose Steeped in detuned guitars and iridescent noise, Drowse sounds like an intimate Mount Eerie home recording overdubbed with a worn-out cassette of The Cure's Disintegration.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Drowse's 'Klonopin' Soundtracks A Heavy Dose

Drowse is not only apt for the hazy ambience that Kyle Bates makes with creative partner Maya Stoner, but the medicated state from which it was inspired. Following a mental breakdown, Bates was originally prescribed antipsychotic drugs, and several unmedicated years later, his anxiety returned in heavy doses. His relief came in the namesake of this song, he tells NPR:

"Klonopin" is an epistle to benzodiazepines. In the song I wake up from drug-induced sleep and imagine myself as the empty part of a shape imprinted in mud: a strange vision of shame. With this image in mind, I ruminate on how I'm ashamed of the way I force a wall between myself and others — on the inside I'm passionate, but I keep a cold, calculated distance from those I love. This fixation makes me anxiously waste my day, stumbling wistfully through my waking life until night comes and I can take Klonopin to forget myself again.

Roots gnarl themselves into and around the music of Drowse, rotting as they break the surface. Steeped in detuned guitars and iridescent noise, Drowse's new album Cold Air sounds like an intimate Mount Eerie home recording overdubbed with a worn-out cassette of The Cure's Disintegration. The self-directed video for "Klonopin" creates a similar feeling, says Bates:

I shot sections of the video in Squamish, British Columbia. Later, Maya and I finished shooting and editing together in one extremely long day. As the video progresses, the footage is increasingly layered. This blanketing of images is meant to reflect the brain fog that slowly rolls in and envelopes the user on heavy doses of Klonopin; symbols of disconnection abound.

Cold Air comes out March 9 via The Flenser.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Take A Psychedelic, Indie-Pop Road Trip With Varsity

Watch

A still from Varsity's video for "Must Be Nice." YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

Take A Psychedelic, Indie-Pop Road Trip With Varsity

"Must Be Nice," the first single from the Chicago band's forthcoming album Parallel Person, mixes pop punchiness with self-conscious anxiety and has an animated video to match.

Chvrches Is Back With The Ambitiously Poppy 'Get Out'

Watch

CHVRCHES. Danny Clinch/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Danny Clinch/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Chvrches Is Back With The Ambitiously Poppy 'Get Out'

This time around, the band has teamed up with Greg Kurstin, who's fresh off of a repeat win for producer of the year at the Grammys for his work with the Foo Fighters, Beck, Adele and Sia.

Back To Top