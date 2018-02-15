Accessibility links

KT Tunstall On Mountain Stage The Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist brings a loop pedal to her performance on Mountain Stage and reimagines some of her hit songs, such as "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree."
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
KT Tunstall on Mountain Stage

Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Hailing from St. Andrews, Scotland, singer, songwriter, guitarist and loop-expert KT Tunstall didn't come from a musical family, which is a rarity for Mountain Stage performers. Her family supported her, though, and Tunstall's 2004 album Eye To The Telescope would produce major pop hits "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See." Both are included in this live set from Athens, Ohio, recorded on campus of Ohio University. The album went multiplatinum and was followed by three more releases.

Standing solo on stage, Tunstall builds her signature hit "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" piece by piece, layering vocals, tambourine and her acoustic guitar — culminating with a chorus of kazoos.

After a four-year hiatus, brought on by feeling burned out and a desire for more space, Tunstall returned to touring in 2016.

That year, she released a new album, KIN, which she says was largely inspired by driving through the canyon roads of California, where a few of her artistic inspirations had written their own works. Listen as Tunstall pulls the audience in using easy chorus lines and charismatic beats, all while sharing her journey back into songwriting.

Tunstall has collaborated with and opened shows for Glasgow pop icons Simple Minds on their acoustic tour. A new run of shows in the U.K. with Simple Minds and The Pretenders has been scheduled for 2018.

SET LIST

  • "Black Horse And The Cherry Tree"
  • "It Took Me So Long To Get Here, But Here I Am"
  • "Hold On"
  • "Feel It All"
  • "Suddenly I See"

Back To Top