Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen.

We've been big fans of LA-based indie-pop band Lo Moon for a bit now, so it was really gratifying to be able to catch up with them prior to their anticipated sold-out show at the historic Troubadour. On this edition of Looped, Anthony talks about the origin of the project, their slow rollout (they've only released three songs), and being part of NPR Music's debut Slingshot initiative.