Accessibility links

Watch Deer Tick Perform 'Card House' Live At Pickathon Watch this band that ping pongs between hard rock and soft folk take a turn towards the latter for a standout performance of their song 'Card House.'
Special Series

Favorite Sessions

The best studio sessions from your favorite public radio stations
YouTube

Favorite Sessions

Watch Deer Tick Perform 'Card House' Live At Pickathonopbmusic.org

In recent years, Deer Tick has earned a reputation as a sort of Jekyll and Hyde live act. On any given night, fans might find the rock band playing a set of ear-splitting bar room brawlers, only to be followed by an encore of chill, mostly acoustic music. And although the band is undeniably good at playing both styles of music, the stark juxtaposition of the two sounds has sometimes been awkward.

Deer Tick might have found the solution to that problem at Pickathon 2017. At the three-day festival the group, fronted by John McCauley and Ian O'Neil, split its personalities, performing two distinct shows on separate stages. On Friday, the band dug into an all-electric set; it was loud, grimy and easily one of the festival's best performances. On Saturday night, at the Woods Stage, clad in goofy, matching red shirts, the group meandered through a marvelous hour of storytelling and oddball folk rock. The rendition of "Card House" from the band's Deer Tick Vol. 1 album we're sharing today was a clear standout.

Every month this year, opbmusic and NPR Music will present another song recorded live at the Pickathon Woods Stage. These videos are hand-picked by opbmusic to showcase some of festival's most exciting performances. Look for the next premiere in late March.

Pickathon returns Aug. 3-5 at Pendarvis Farm just outside Portland, Oregon, with a lineup featuring Broken Social Scene, Shakey Graves, Jamila Woods, and Built To Spill.

The Pickathon Woods Series was made possible by support from Klean Kanteen.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen

Piers Faccini on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen to the international polymath perform songs from his most recent album, I Dreamed An Island, which weaves folk sensibilities into traditional world music.

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582375440/584256960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen

Tift Merritt on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen to the Grammy-nominated folk artist perform songs from her album Stitch of the World, co-produced by Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, in her sixth appearance on the show.

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582667403/582680153" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

Listen
Bill Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

During his 14th appearance on Mountain Stage, the Nashville songwriter delivers a career-spanning set of favorites.

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/576814876/576841728" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

During her third appearance on the program, Shires creates a sophisticated roots sound with just the right amount of grit.

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575946612/575951729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

Hear the Southern California native perform songs from her 2016 release, Young In All The Wrong Ways, which she calls "a break-up album with myself."

Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/573620059/573632425" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

The modern day torchbearers of Mississippi blues make their third appearance on Mountain Stage and play songs from their latest release, Prayer For Peace.

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/570652598/570654482" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

In his second appearance on Mountain Stage, the folk artist's otherworldly voice is accompanied by various percussion instruments and rich, layered harmonies.

Seth Glier On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/568540896/568554187" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top