In recent years, Deer Tick has earned a reputation as a sort of Jekyll and Hyde live act. On any given night, fans might find the rock band playing a set of ear-splitting bar room brawlers, only to be followed by an encore of chill, mostly acoustic music. And although the band is undeniably good at playing both styles of music, the stark juxtaposition of the two sounds has sometimes been awkward.



Deer Tick might have found the solution to that problem at Pickathon 2017. At the three-day festival the group, fronted by John McCauley and Ian O'Neil, split its personalities, performing two distinct shows on separate stages. On Friday, the band dug into an all-electric set; it was loud, grimy and easily one of the festival's best performances. On Saturday night, at the Woods Stage, clad in goofy, matching red shirts, the group meandered through a marvelous hour of storytelling and oddball folk rock. The rendition of "Card House" from the band's Deer Tick Vol. 1 album we're sharing today was a clear standout.

