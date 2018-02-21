Accessibility links

Punk Trio Screaming Females Continues To Evolve With The Poppy 'I'll Make You Sorry' Lance Bangs directs the video for the New Jersey trio's endlessly hummable punk-bop catharsis.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Punk Trio Screaming Females Continues To Evolve With The Poppy 'I'll Make You Sorry'

What did we do to deserve Screaming Females? The New Jersey trio is not only a constant in an ever-shifting music scene, spinning out album after album of punk anthems with a fiercely independent spirit, while incrementally evolving with purpose. All At Once not only speeds up, but also spans, the band's timeline through sonic adventures that are fuzzy, quiet, expansive, and, in the case of "I'll Make You Sorry," cathartically poppy.

Paired here with a performance video by Lance Bangs (with whom the band shares a long history), "I'll Make You Sorry" sounds like the logical step beyond Screaming Females' excellent "Shake It Off" and "If It Makes You Happy" covers for The A.V. Club. There is an endlessly hummable sheen to "I'll Make You Sorry" that borders on '90s alternative rock, where punk-bop-as-revenge sometimes held sway (right down to the Orange County pop-punk start-stop). But ultimately, this is a Screaming Females joint: Marissa Paternoster's big, chunky riffs are unmistakable, as is the tight rhythm section of drummer Jarrett Dougherty and bassist King Mike.

All At Once comes out Feb. 23 via Don Giovanni.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Drowse's 'Klonopin' Soundtracks A Heavy Dose

Watch

A still from Drowse's "Klonopin" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

Drowse's 'Klonopin' Soundtracks A Heavy Dose

Steeped in detuned guitars and iridescent noise, Drowse sounds like an intimate Mount Eerie home recording overdubbed with a worn-out cassette of The Cure's Disintegration.

Take A Psychedelic, Indie-Pop Road Trip With Varsity

Watch

A still from Varsity's video for "Must Be Nice." YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

Take A Psychedelic, Indie-Pop Road Trip With Varsity

"Must Be Nice," the first single from the Chicago band's forthcoming album Parallel Person, mixes pop punchiness with self-conscious anxiety and has an animated video to match.

Chvrches Is Back With The Ambitiously Poppy 'Get Out'

Watch

CHVRCHES. Danny Clinch/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Danny Clinch/Courtesy of the artist

All Songs TV

Chvrches Is Back With The Ambitiously Poppy 'Get Out'

This time around, the band has teamed up with Greg Kurstin, who's fresh off of a repeat win for producer of the year at the Grammys for his work with the Foo Fighters, Beck, Adele and Sia.

Back To Top