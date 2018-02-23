Christian Scott: Building Bridges Across Cultures

Spend enough time in New Orleans and you come to understand it as a place for every kind of convergence. The culture hums in an endless exchange, with history forever close at hand. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah understands this to his core: he grew up immersed in ritual Mardi Gras Indian traditions, and distinguished himself as a jazz trumpeter by his early teens. He's now shaping his own artistic reality, creating what he calls "Stretch Music" — a proud hybrid of styles and approaches, with a strong underlay of groove. In this episode of Jazz Night in America, we'll join him for an electrifying performance at the New Orleans Jazz Market, where he drew from The Centennial Trilogy, an acclaimed recent release. And we'll cut to the heart of his mission, as a bridge-builder, an ambassador and an avatar — every bit a son of New Orleans, and in every sense a citizen of the world.