Accessibility links

Christian Scott: Building Bridges Across Cultures We join Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah for a performance at the New Orleans Jazz Market drawn from The Centennial Trilogy — and explore his work as a bridge-builder, an ambassador and an avatar.

Jazz Night In America VideosJazz Night In America Videos

This set was recorded at the New Orleans Jazz Market on October 24th, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NPR YouTube

Jazz Night In America Videos

Christian Scott: Building Bridges Across Cultures

Christian Scott: Building Bridges Across Cultures

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/587942922/588130133" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Spend enough time in New Orleans and you come to understand it as a place for every kind of convergence. The culture hums in an endless exchange, with history forever close at hand. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah understands this to his core: he grew up immersed in ritual Mardi Gras Indian traditions, and distinguished himself as a jazz trumpeter by his early teens. He's now shaping his own artistic reality, creating what he calls "Stretch Music" — a proud hybrid of styles and approaches, with a strong underlay of groove. In this episode of Jazz Night in America, we'll join him for an electrifying performance at the New Orleans Jazz Market, where he drew from The Centennial Trilogy, an acclaimed recent release. And we'll cut to the heart of his mission, as a bridge-builder, an ambassador and an avatar — every bit a son of New Orleans, and in every sense a citizen of the world.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz Night In America Videos

Still Dreaming: Joshua Redman's Tribute To A Tribute

Watch

Joshua Redman on saxophone, Scott Colley on bass, Brian Blade on drums and Ron Miles on cornet perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center hide caption

toggle caption Lawrence Sumulong/Jazz at Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America Videos

Still Dreaming: Joshua Redman's Tribute To A Tribute

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

The saxophonist opens up about the legacy of his father, Dewey Redman, and performs with Still Dreaming — his own nod to the quartet his dad once helped convene as an homage to Ornette Coleman.

A Jazz Fact Check Of 'La La Land'

Watch

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone at a jazz club in the movie "La La Land". Dale Robinette/Summit Entertainment hide caption

toggle caption Dale Robinette/Summit Entertainment

Jazz Night In America Videos

A Jazz Fact Check Of 'La La Land'

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

There are many takes about what La La Land gets right or wrong about jazz. This episode explores how the tension between illusion and disillusion plays out among real musicians in Los Angeles.

Musical Cannibalism With Cyro Baptista

Watch

'Percussionista' Cyro Baptista NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Jazz Night In America

Musical Cannibalism With Cyro Baptista

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

The Brazilian percussionist lives by the philosophy of "cultural cannibalism" — eating, digesting and regurgitating culture and information to create experimental music.

Back To Top