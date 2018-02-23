Frank Kimbrough On Piano Jazz

When pianist Frank Kimbrough was Marian McPartland's guest in 1997, he was performing regularly with the Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra at Visiones Jazz Club in New York, where he has been active on the jazz scene for nearly four decades. An educator and recording artist, Kimbrough was a founding member and composer-in-residence of the Jazz Composers Collective.

In this Piano Jazz session, Kimbrough's graceful, romantic style is evident on a Herbie Nichols tune, "Wildflower." He and McPartland duet on Sonny Rollins' "Doxy."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1997.

SET LIST