Hembree Performs 'Holy Water' Live In-Studio KCPT in Kansas City, Mo. hosts hometown rock band and NPR Slingshot pick Hembree for a studio session.

"We've got rock and roll moms, Jon," Hembree frontman Isaac Flynn explains to music director Jon Hart. He and bassist Garrett Childers first began making music together in middle school and their collaboration had been orchestrated by their mothers.

"Once we jammed 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' about 75 times in my basement, I think we knew it was destiny," Flynn jokes.

The band stopped by KCPT to perform its song "Holy Water," a driving, guitar-led electric romp. Catch Hembree's full session and interview at The Bridge.

SET LIST

  • "Holy Water"
