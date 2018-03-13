Accessibility links

Mal Blum Shares Unreleased 'See Me' In Room Full Of Secrets In front of a SXSW art installation about secrets, Mal Blum had the perfect song to play — an unreleased track about how one sees oneself versus how others see us.
London-based band Mt. Wolf performed a South X Lullaby.
Special Series

South X Lullabies

Credit: NPR

South X Lullabies

South X Lullaby: Mal Blum

When I told Mal Blum about the Future of Secrets art installation in which they'd be performing a South X Lullaby, Blum immediately had the perfect song.

"'See Me' is an unreleased song that will be on our next record (sometime next year)," Blum tells NPR. "It's about the disparity between how one sees oneself, or the struggle of being seen as we are, versus how others view us, which can result in an unintentional hidden self or a perpetual feeling of invisibility. Being transgender informed the song, but it's not exclusively about that."

The Future of Secrets was conceived by Sarah W. Newman in collaboration with Jessica Yurkofsky & metaLAB at Harvard. The installation asks those attending to anonymously type a secret into a laptop and in exchange someone else's secret is given to you. Those secrets are then projected on a wall, which is the backdrop for this video.

Set List

  • "See Me"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Photo: Nickolai Hammar; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Rock

Drowse's 'Klonopin' Soundtracks A Heavy Dose

Watch

A still from Drowse's "Klonopin" video. YouTube hide caption

toggle caption YouTube

All Songs TV

Drowse's 'Klonopin' Soundtracks A Heavy Dose

Steeped in detuned guitars and iridescent noise, Drowse sounds like an intimate Mount Eerie home recording overdubbed with a worn-out cassette of The Cure's Disintegration.

Ty Segall, 'Despoiler of Cadaver' (Live)

Watch Ty Segall Perform 'Despoiler of Cadaver' Live in the Studio Davis Bell/KCRW hide caption

toggle caption Davis Bell/KCRW

Favorite Sessions

Ty Segall, 'Despoiler of Cadaver' (Live)

KCRW

Watch the LA rocker perform a glam-disco cut from his new album, Freedom's Goblin.

Pere Ubu On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Pere Ubu On Mountain Stage

Twenty-six years after its first appearance on Mountain Stage, the eccentric rock band played songs from its latest album, 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo.

Pere Ubu On Mountain Stage

Back To Top