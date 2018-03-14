Accessibility links

Natalie Prass Dims The Lights On 'Short Court Style' Natalie Prass turns the laid-back groove of "Short Court Style" into the soft murmurs of late-night devotion.
London-based band Mt. Wolf performed a South X Lullaby.
South X Lullaby: Natalie Prass

A laid-back disco cool and bouncing bassline groove don't make Natalie Prass' recent single "Short Court Style" seem like a natural candidate for quiet reflection — perhaps, instead, a hard-earned frolic betwixt lovers who work hard to make their love work. But then Prass shows up to her South X Lullaby session with keyboardist Jacob Ungerleider, slows down the tempo just a mood lighting dimmer and turns the song's breezy funk into the soft murmurs of late-night devotion.

This version of "Short Court Style" was filmed in an interactive art installation by Caitlin Pickall called FEAST that was created as part of the Laboratory Artist Residency program in Spokane, Wash. Prass and Ungerlieder sit at a dinner table set with plates and towers of wine glasses, onto which images and patterns are projected. The projections are triggered by the movements of guests at the table, so the experience changes every time someone sits down.

Set List

  • "Short Court Style"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Photo: Aaron Rogosin for NPR; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

[+] read more[-] less

