Stella Donnelly Sings A Striking Lullaby, Surrounded By Wires And Wool Surrounded by an art installation featuring wires and woolen yarns, the Australian singer-songwriter's sharp wit stands out in a sweetly quiet song that rages loudly.
London-based band Mt. Wolf performed a South X Lullaby.
Stella Donnelly has only one EP to her name, but that's been enough to make her sharp wit come through in sweet, quiet songs that rage loudly. The Australian singer-songwriter's Thrush Metal EP was recently reissued in the U.S. with a bonus track, "Talking," which she performs here surrounded by video of wires, a weaving machine and woolen yarns.

Donnelly played "Talking" in Conductors and Resistance, an art installation by the Israeli artist Ronen Sharabani that's on display as part of the SXSW Art Program. Like Donnelly's direct and feminist folk songs, Sharabani confronts the viewer to increase action in areas of high resistance, the only way to ensure a strong reaction.

Set List

  • "Talking"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Photo: Aaron Rogosin for NPR; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

