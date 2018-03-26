Our South X Lullaby with Soccer Mommy took us away from the frenetic world of the South by Southwest music festival and into the past. We ventured to my favorite store in all of Austin, Texas: Uncommon Objects, a self-described "one-of-a-kind emporium of transcendent junk" or "your eccentric uncle's attic on steroids."

There are 24 different antique sellers under the single, Uncommon Objects roof, and for Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, we found the perfect setting for her song "Wildflowers." It was, in fact, filled with objects related to blooming flowers.

The song from the Switzerland-born, Nashville-raised artist is, as I hear it, about finding your place in the world — to discover who you are and to blossom.

"Wildflowers don't grow in the city

I dreamt the sidewalk broke in two

The earth was calling to me"

The song is from Soccer Mommy's album Clean which was released earlier this month on Fat Possum.

Set List

"Wildflowers"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Mito Habe-Evans; Director/Videographer: Nickolai Hammar; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Photo: Nickolai Hammar; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.