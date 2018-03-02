Accessibility links

Carol Sloane On Piano Jazz Sloane's command of The Great American Songbook is unmatched. Revisit this singer's performance of standards such as "Cheek to Cheek" in this 2002 episode.
Special Series

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
This week's episode of Piano Jazz features music by Carol Sloane.
Enlarge this image
Courtesy of the artist
This week's episode of Piano Jazz features music by Carol Sloane.
Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Carol Sloane On Piano Jazz

Carol Sloane On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/589848996/589893077" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Carol Sloane is a sublime singer of great songs. She is natural and unaffected with a voice that embraces the melody and the listener with equal parts maturity and conviction. Combining spirit with character and elegance with style, Sloane has enchanted audiences all over the world. Her command of The Great American Songbook is unmatched. On this 2002 Piano Jazz, Sloane brings her effortless charms to Irving Berlin's "Cheek to Cheek." She and McPartland end the hour with Duke Ellington's "I Love You Madly."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2002.

SET LIST

  • "Cheek to Cheek" (Berlin)
  • "Don't Worry About Me" (Bloom, Koehler)
  • "In a Sentimental Mood" (Ellington)
  • "Waltz for Debbie" (Evans, Lees)
  • "Little Girl Blue" (Rodgers, Hart)
  • "How Could You Do a Thing Like That to Me" (Glenn, Roberts)
  • "Love Come Back" (Hammerstein, Romberg)
  • "Love You Madly" (Ellington)
[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz

Liz Magnes On Piano Jazz

Listen

Liz Magnes Courtesy of Liz Magnes hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of Liz Magnes

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Liz Magnes On Piano Jazz

Revisit the Israeli jazz pianist's set of classics and originals, featuring a song performed with host Marian McPartland in this 1997 episode.

Liz Magnes On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/580318597/580396172" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Fred Hersch And The Art Of Introspection

Listen
Frank Stewart/Jazz At Lincoln Center

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Fred Hersch And The Art Of Introspection

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

We join the pianist at his loft in SoHo to talk about his upbringing in Cincinnati, late-night gigs in New York, his recovery from a coma in 2008, and his adaptation of Walt Whitman's poetry.

Fred Hersch And The Art Of Introspection

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/578894724/579216920" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Lorraine Desmarais On Piano Jazz

Listen
Massimo Photographe/Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Lorraine Desmarais On Piano Jazz

The award-winning jazz artist performs original compositions and a set of standards during this 1991 episode.

Lorraine Desmarais On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575768260/575921729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A David Murray Double Bill

Watch

David Murray performs at Winter Jazzfest 2015. John Rogers for NPR hide caption

toggle caption John Rogers for NPR

Jazz Night In America: Video Episodes And Shorts

A David Murray Double Bill

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

The monstrously talented and astoundingly prolific tenor saxophonist returned to New York this winter to present a four-clarinet summit and a new trio with Geri Allen and Terri Lyne Carrington.

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2017

Listen

This year, we bade farewell to avant-garde pioneer Muhal Richard Abrams. Michael Hoefner/Wikipedia hide caption

toggle caption Michael Hoefner/Wikipedia

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2017

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Friends of our program honor a handful of departed artists, celebrating their lives in an episode filled with insight, humor and plenty of music.

'Jazz Night In America' Remembers Artists We Lost In 2017

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/572421441/572633580" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Don Pullen On Piano Jazz

Listen
Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Don Pullen On Piano Jazz

The brilliant pianist played church music and R&B before joining Charles Mingus' band and forming his own quartet. He joins Marian McPartland for a song in this 1989 episode.

Don Pullen On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/570834686/570846392" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Claudio Roditi On Piano Jazz

Listen

Claudio Roditi, photographed in 1990. David Redfern/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption David Redfern/Getty Images

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Claudio Roditi On Piano Jazz

The versatile trumpeter made his way from Brazil to the New York jazz scene in the 1970s. Hear him perform with host Marian McPartland in this 1996 episode.

Claudio Roditi On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/567716375/567717240" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top