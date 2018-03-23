Accessibility links

Watch WebsterX Get The Crowd Jumping On "Until I" The Milwaukee rapper is an arts activist involved in community engagement. The NPR Slingshot artist's charisma and passion paints his high-energy performance.

Watch WebsterX Get The Crowd Jumping On "Until I"

Justin Barney

Playing sets between Tank And The Bangas and August Greene, WebsterX tells his audience, "There is this thing I like to do. It's a really easy task. It's called jumping. You can do it at any age. Any type of gender. All races involved. It's crazy, right?"

WebsterX had Austin jumping at this one.

SET LIST

  • "Until I"

CREDITS

Producers: Bruce Warren, Suraya Mohamed, Abby O'Neill, Michele Tharp, Mark Abuzzahab, Mike Henry, Jake Saxbe, Sean Barnicle; Technical Directors: Josh Rogosin, Jake Sam; Videographers: Jara Wallace, Nate Helton, Evan Bozarth, Rahm Carrington, Dylan Rosser, Edward Whitiff; Audio Engineer: Jared Styles; Photo: Gus Philippas for NPR; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

Special Thanks to 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, SXSW, Stubbs BBQ and Spire.

