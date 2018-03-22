Accessibility links

Molly Tuttle On Mountain Stage Tuttle was the first woman to earn the title of Guitarist of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Hear her perform on this Mountain Stage episode.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Molly Tuttle
Enlarge this image
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Molly Tuttle
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Molly Tuttle On Mountain Stage

Molly Tuttle On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/590066052/596035919" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

When browsing photos of Molly Tuttle on stage, we searched (to no avail) for a shot of her making it look hard. Her cool, calm stage presence makes performing look incredibly easy. But listen closely to this set recorded in January, and you will easily hear the intricate and precise playing that earned her the award of International Bluegrass Music Association Guitarist of the Year.

Accompanied by Duncan Wickel on fiddle and mandolin, Hasee Ciaccio on bass, and Wes Corbett on banjo, Tuttle's playing is as clean and pristine as her vocals, performing songs from the breakthrough album Rise.

Mountain Stage enjoyed a long relationship with quintessential American bard John Hartford, who most famously composed the Glen Campbell hit song "Gentle On My Mind." So we take extra pride anytime an artist of Tuttle's generation chooses to do a Hartford tune on our show, keeping the swift-footed dancing fiddler's music in the contemporary vernacular.

Tuttle is touring the U.S. and U.K. from now through September.

SET LIST

  • "Friend Of A Friend"
  • "Girl In My Shoes"
  • "You Didn't Call My Name"
  • "Old Man At The Mill"
  • "Bas-Pelles Erik's Brudpolska"
  • "Rain and Snow"
  • "Gentle On My Mind"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Mountain Stage

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Desk

Mountain Stage

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen to the 14-time Grammy-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter return to the Mountain Stage with his newest solo project.

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/593973679/593988834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pokey LaFarge On Mountain Stage

Listen

Pokey LaFarge on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Pokey LaFarge On Mountain Stage

LaFarge offers an auditory time warp back to the glory days of swing jazz while re-imagining the genre into a modern style of his own.

Pokey LaFarge On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/590034142/590046312" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

Listen

Blind Pilot on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

In the five years between Blind Pilot's sophomore album and its 2016 follow-up, Israel Nebeker's 13-year relationship ended and his father died. And Then Like Lions is the stunning result of loss.

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/587885583/587899200" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
KT Tunstall On Mountain Stage

Listen

KT Tunstall on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

KT Tunstall On Mountain Stage

The Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist brings a loop pedal to her performance on Mountain Stage and reimagines some of her hit songs, such as "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree."

KT Tunstall On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/586193467/586209379" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen

Piers Faccini on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen to the international polymath perform songs from his most recent album, I Dreamed An Island, which weaves folk sensibilities into traditional world music.

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582375440/584256960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen

Tift Merritt on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen to the Grammy-nominated folk artist perform songs from her album Stitch of the World, co-produced by Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, in her sixth appearance on the show.

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582667403/582680153" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

Listen

The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

Listen as the blues-rock veterans perform a mix of hits, including the band's Top 40 smash "Tuff Enuff" and a Junior Parker cover, with an assist from guitarist Anson Funderburgh.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/580662305/580803989" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

Listen
Bill Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

During his 14th appearance on Mountain Stage, the Nashville songwriter delivers a career-spanning set of favorites.

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/576814876/576841728" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

During her third appearance on the program, Shires creates a sophisticated roots sound with just the right amount of grit.

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575946612/575951729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

Hear the Southern California native perform songs from her 2016 release, Young In All The Wrong Ways, which she calls "a break-up album with myself."

Sara Watkins On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/573620059/573632425" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top