Mélat's 'Push,' Live From Austin Watch the R&B singer perform her smart and stylish standout single onstage in her hometown of Austin, Texas, during SXSW.

Mélat's 'Push,' Live From Austin

Austin singer-songwriter Mélat Kassa used her hometown's recent SXSW music festival as a springboard to reach new fans from around the world. Mélat, who performs under her first name only, crafts a smart and stylish sound that's inspired by a mix of contemporary American R&B and Ethiopian pop. At the Austin Convention Center's Radio Day Stage earlier this month, she performed her standout single "Push" with the help of a stripped-down live band.

SET LIST

  • "Push"

CREDITS

Producers: Matt Reilly, Rita Houston, Michele Tharp, Mark Abuzzahab, Mike Henry, Suraya Mohamed; Audio Engineer: Jake Perlman; Cameras: Kristen Riffert, Kristal Ho & Monica Fafaul; Editor: Jim O'Hara; Photo: Gus Philappas for NPR; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

[+] read more[-] less

