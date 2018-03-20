Accessibility links

Watch Kaia Kater Perform "Everything Is Free" Live At Pickathon 2017 Every month this year, opbmusic and NPR Music will present a song recorded live at the Woods Stage at Pickathon.
Special Series

Favorite Sessions

The best studio sessions from your favorite public radio stations
YouTube

Favorite Sessions

Watch Kaia Kater Perform "Everything Is Free" Live At Pickathon 2017opbmusic.org

When Pickathon was founded nearly two decades ago, it was primarily an Americana and bluegrass music venture. It was also incredibly small; only about 100 people attended the inaugural event. But over the years, the festival has grown exponentially in both size and scope. The event now spans three days, welcomes thousands of concertgoers, and showcases artists from a multitude of genres.

Even though the festival has changed drastically, at its core (and best), Pickathon is an intimate jam session that blurs the boundaries between artist and audience. This performance from Pickathon 2017 personified that experience and hearkened back to its roots. With just a banjo and bass player, Canadian musician Kaia Kater took the Woods Stage and played a beautiful and utterly disarming cover of the Gillian Welch song "Everything Is Free."

Every month this year, opbmusic and NPR Music will present another song recorded live at the Pickathon Woods Stage. These videos are handpicked by opbmusic to showcase some of festival's most exciting performances.

Pickathon turns 20 years old this year and returns on Aug. 3-5, 2018 at Pendarvis Farm just outside Portland, Oregon, with a lineup that features Broken Social Scene, Shakey Graves, Jamila Woods, and Built To Spill.

The Pickathon Woods Series was made possible by support from Klean Kanteen.

SET LIST

  • "Everything Is Free"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Desk

Mountain Stage

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen to the 14-time Grammy-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter return to the Mountain Stage with his newest solo project.

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/593973679/593988834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

Listen

Blind Pilot on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

In the five years between Blind Pilot's sophomore album and its 2016 follow-up, Israel Nebeker's 13-year relationship ended and his father died. And Then Like Lions is the stunning result of loss.

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/587885583/587899200" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Watch Deer Tick Perform 'Card House' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Deer Tick perform at Woods Stage during Pickathon 2017 Matt Tackett/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Matt Tackett/Courtesy of Pickathon

Favorite Sessions

Watch Deer Tick Perform 'Card House' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

Watch this band that ping pongs between hard rock and soft folk take a turn towards the latter for a standout performance of their song 'Card House.'

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen

Piers Faccini on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen to the international polymath perform songs from his most recent album, I Dreamed An Island, which weaves folk sensibilities into traditional world music.

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582375440/584256960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen

Tift Merritt on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen to the Grammy-nominated folk artist perform songs from her album Stitch of the World, co-produced by Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, in her sixth appearance on the show.

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582667403/582680153" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

Listen
Bill Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

During his 14th appearance on Mountain Stage, the Nashville songwriter delivers a career-spanning set of favorites.

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/576814876/576841728" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

During her third appearance on the program, Shires creates a sophisticated roots sound with just the right amount of grit.

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575946612/575951729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top