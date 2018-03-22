Favorite Sessions
Watch Jordan Rakei Perform 'Eye To Eye' Live In The StudioKCRW
Soul singer Jordan Rakei moved to London a few years ago and the creative community there has played a big role in his flourishing music career. His sophomore album, Wallflowers, is a collection of emotive, accomplished songs committed to a bolder exploration of his sonic craft. The jazz elements come through even stronger in his live performances. Wacth Rakei perform his track "Eye To Eye."
Photos By Brian Feinzimer