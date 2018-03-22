Accessibility links

Watch Jordan Rakei Perform 'Eye To Eye' Live In The Studio A rare talent emerging from London's current nexus of jazz, hip-hop, and electronic musicians, the soul singer performs his emotive new track.
Watch Jordan Rakei Perform 'Eye To Eye' Live In The StudioKCRW

Soul singer Jordan Rakei moved to London a few years ago and the creative community there has played a big role in his flourishing music career. His sophomore album, Wallflowers, is a collection of emotive, accomplished songs committed to a bolder exploration of his sonic craft. The jazz elements come through even stronger in his live performances. Wacth Rakei perform his track "Eye To Eye."


Photos By Brian Feinzimer

