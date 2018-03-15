Tyminski on Mountain Stage

Southern Gothic is the first release by Tyminski, a new modern roots music project led by renowned vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter Dan Tyminski. The sound combines subtle electronic elements with roots instruments to create appropriate atmospherics that match the darker undertones of the lyrics.

"It's quite different than everything I've done in that there is probably a lot more of my truth in this record," Tyminski says as he introduces the album's title track with the refrain,"Dogs and deadbolts guard the night/Nothing left to do but kneel and pray/We've got a church on every corner, so why does heaven feel so far away."

"I knew I played a lot of negative songs, but I didn't know I'd actually make 'em up, too," he laughs later in the set.

A long-established performer and collaborator, Tyminski has 14 Grammy, 16 IBMA Awards and spent more than two decades as a member of Alison Krauss & Union Station. He's made several appearances on Mountain Stage with that group, with his own bluegrass band, and with his former Lonesome River Band cohort, Ronnie Bowman. This time, he is joined by Tony Wray on banjo, guitar and dobro, Juan Solorzano on electric guitar, Micah Snow on keyboards, Adam Beard on bass and Danny Young on drums. They close the set with a Peter Rowan tune, "Dustbowl Children," that Alison Krauss & Union Station included in the 2011 release Paper Airplane, done this time with a hint of the Southern gothic style.

SET LIST