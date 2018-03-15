Accessibility links

Tyminski On Mountain Stage Listen to the 14-time Grammy-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter return to the Mountain Stage with his newest solo project.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Tyminski on Mountain Stage
Enlarge this image
Brian Blauser/Mountain Desk
Tyminski on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Desk

Mountain Stage

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/593973679/593988834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Southern Gothic is the first release by Tyminski, a new modern roots music project led by renowned vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter Dan Tyminski. The sound combines subtle electronic elements with roots instruments to create appropriate atmospherics that match the darker undertones of the lyrics.

"It's quite different than everything I've done in that there is probably a lot more of my truth in this record," Tyminski says as he introduces the album's title track with the refrain,"Dogs and deadbolts guard the night/Nothing left to do but kneel and pray/We've got a church on every corner, so why does heaven feel so far away."

"I knew I played a lot of negative songs, but I didn't know I'd actually make 'em up, too," he laughs later in the set.

A long-established performer and collaborator, Tyminski has 14 Grammy, 16 IBMA Awards and spent more than two decades as a member of Alison Krauss & Union Station. He's made several appearances on Mountain Stage with that group, with his own bluegrass band, and with his former Lonesome River Band cohort, Ronnie Bowman. This time, he is joined by Tony Wray on banjo, guitar and dobro, Juan Solorzano on electric guitar, Micah Snow on keyboards, Adam Beard on bass and Danny Young on drums. They close the set with a Peter Rowan tune, "Dustbowl Children," that Alison Krauss & Union Station included in the 2011 release Paper Airplane, done this time with a hint of the Southern gothic style.

SET LIST

  • "Breathing Fire"
  • "Southern Gothic"
  • "Good For Your Soul"
  • "Haunted Heart"
  • "Devil Is Downtown"
  • "Dust Bowl Children"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

Listen

Blind Pilot on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

In the five years between Blind Pilot's sophomore album and its 2016 follow-up, Israel Nebeker's 13-year relationship ended and his father died. And Then Like Lions is the stunning result of loss.

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/587885583/587899200" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Watch Deer Tick Perform 'Card House' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Deer Tick perform at Woods Stage during Pickathon 2017 Matt Tackett/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Matt Tackett/Courtesy of Pickathon

Favorite Sessions

Watch Deer Tick Perform 'Card House' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

Watch this band that ping pongs between hard rock and soft folk take a turn towards the latter for a standout performance of their song 'Card House.'

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen

Piers Faccini on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen to the international polymath perform songs from his most recent album, I Dreamed An Island, which weaves folk sensibilities into traditional world music.

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582375440/584256960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen

Tift Merritt on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen to the Grammy-nominated folk artist perform songs from her album Stitch of the World, co-produced by Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, in her sixth appearance on the show.

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582667403/582680153" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

Listen
Bill Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

During his 14th appearance on Mountain Stage, the Nashville songwriter delivers a career-spanning set of favorites.

Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/576814876/576841728" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

During her third appearance on the program, Shires creates a sophisticated roots sound with just the right amount of grit.

Amanda Shires On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/575946612/575951729" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top