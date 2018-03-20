Liz Brasher Storms Stubb's Stage With 'Outcast'

Last Wednesday night, Liz Brasher lit up the room with engaging guitar riffs, vocals bursting with otherworldly power and excitement that bubbled off the stage. Each song in this short set further highlighted her arsenal of talents — take the example this throw-down, titled "Outcast."

"Outcast"

