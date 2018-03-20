Accessibility links

Liz Brasher Storms Stubb's Stage With 'Outcast' The Memphis-based Slingshot artist combines the blues with American roots and hard rock. Her enormous voice shines on a performance of the title track from her upcoming debut EP at our 2018 Showcase.

SXSW 2018SXSW 2018
VuHaus

SXSW 2018

Liz Brasher Storms Stubb's Stage With 'Outcast'

Jessie Scott

Last Wednesday night, Liz Brasher lit up the room with engaging guitar riffs, vocals bursting with otherworldly power and excitement that bubbled off the stage. Each song in this short set further highlighted her arsenal of talents — take the example this throw-down, titled "Outcast."

SET LIST

  • "Outcast"

CREDITS

Producers: Bruce Warren, Suraya Mohamed, Abby O'Neill, Michele Tharp, Mark Abuzzahab, Mike Henry, Jake Saxbe, Sean Barnicle; Technical Directors: Josh Rogosin, Jake Sam; Videographers: Jara Wallace, Nate Helton, Evan Bozarth, Rahm Carrington, Dylan Rosser, Edward Whitiff; Audio Engineer: Jared Styles; Photo: Gus Philippas for NPR; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

Special Thanks to SXSW, Stubbs BBQ and Spire.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Blues

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

Listen

The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

Listen as the blues-rock veterans perform a mix of hits, including the band's Top 40 smash "Tuff Enuff" and a Junior Parker cover, with an assist from guitarist Anson Funderburgh.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/580662305/580803989" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

The modern day torchbearers of Mississippi blues make their third appearance on Mountain Stage and play songs from their latest release, Prayer For Peace.

The North Mississippi Allstars On 'Mountain Stage'

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/570652598/570654482" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

On his fourth visit to Mountain Stage, the Grammy-winning blues artist performs songs from throughout his four-decade career.

Robert Cray On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/559812351/559817683" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

Listen
Courtesy of the artist.

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

Hear the classically trained flutist bring her bluesy style to this 2002 episode, featuring a performance with Marian McPartland.

Holly Hofmann On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/556075820/556075849" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Listen

Sherman Holmes on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

Hear the revered blues musician play songs from his solo debut on the 900th episode of Mountain Stage.

Sherman Holmes On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/553694060/553700931" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
ALA.NI: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

ALA.NI performs a Tiny Desk Concert on June 20, 2017. (Photo: Liam James Doyle/NPR) Liam James Doyle/NPR/NRR hide caption

toggle caption Liam James Doyle/NPR/NRR

Tiny Desk

ALA.NI

ALA.NI captures and conveys a reverent love of early-20th-century music, while injecting those sounds with charisma and charm well suited for any era.

Back To Top