The first track I heard from the forthcoming Okkervil River record In The Rainbow Rain, out April 27, was "Famous Tracheotomies." It's a name-dropping song exploring the medical histories of various celebrities and it's a song that only Will Sheff could write.

The band's set at Stubb's may just have been the best I've even seen them. As Sheff reached the Ray Davies lines of this song, the synth nod to "Waterloo Sunset" really brought it all home for me.

SET LIST

"Famous Tracheotomies"

Credits

Producers: Bruce Warren, Suraya Mohamed, Abby O'Neill, Jake Saxbe, Sean Barnicle; Technical Directors: Josh Rogosin, Jake Sam; Videographers: Jara Wallace, Nate Helton, Evan Bozarth, Rahm Carrington, Dylan Rosser, Edward Whitiff; Audio Engineer: Joel Chawick; Photo: Raymond Furey for NPR; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

Special Thanks to SXSW, Stubb's BBQ, and Spire