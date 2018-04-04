Nikki Lane always commands a stage. Whether in the middle of the Austin Convention Center, in a dive bar 45 minutes out of town, or at Stagecoach Music Festival, she gives it her all every single time.

When Lane came to play the Public Radio Day Stage at SXSW, she was beginning to lose her voice from playing so many shows in a row, yet her trademark wit and sass were still fully intact. She hit all the high notes with ease — and injected some much-needed energy into a midday crowd. A little bit country, a little bit pop and very cool, this Nashville artist is a gem.

SET LIST

"Right Time"

