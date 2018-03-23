SXSW 2018
Watch Kansas City's Hembree Layer Up An All-Out Jamopbmusic.org
Although Kansas City quintet Hembree has been working in their hometown for a couple of years, their set at Stubb's was most likely the crowd's first introduction to the group, which swims in '80s textures and treated its 20-minute set like a speed date. With three vocalists and a percussionist across the front of the stage, they started fast and rolled through one energetic and percussive song after another, including their new single, "Had It All."
SET LIST
- "Had It All"
