Gracie and Rachel are two childhood friends from Berkeley, Calif. who relocated to Brooklyn where they record in their loft home studio, creating what they call orchestral pop.

The other G n' R delivered a solid performance on the NPR Music Slingshot Stage inside the iconic Stubb's BBQ during SXSW 2018. During the duo's performance of "Only A Child," the audience was enveloped by a lush three-part arrangement that generously spotlighted both the strings of Rachel's violin and a soft yet raw vocal from Gracie. It's easy to see why they are part of Slingshot, NPR Music's collective of new artists to watch.

SET LIST

"Only A Child"

