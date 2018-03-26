Accessibility links

Watch Gracie And Rachel Bring The Moody Ballad 'Only A Child' To SXSW These Brooklyn-based childhood friends from Berkeley, Calif. create what they call orchestral pop.

VuHaus

Willobee Carlan

Gracie and Rachel are two childhood friends from Berkeley, Calif. who relocated to Brooklyn where they record in their loft home studio, creating what they call orchestral pop.

The other G n' R delivered a solid performance on the NPR Music Slingshot Stage inside the iconic Stubb's BBQ during SXSW 2018. During the duo's performance of "Only A Child," the audience was enveloped by a lush three-part arrangement that generously spotlighted both the strings of Rachel's violin and a soft yet raw vocal from Gracie. It's easy to see why they are part of Slingshot, NPR Music's collective of new artists to watch.

SET LIST

  • "Only A Child"

CREDITS

Producers: Bruce Warren, Suraya Mohamed, Abby O'Neill, Michele Tharp, Mark Abuzzahab, Mike Henry, Jake Saxbe, Sean Barnicle; Technical Directors: Josh Rogosin, Jake Sam; Videographers: Jara Wallace, Nate Helton, Evan Bozarth, Rahm Carrington, Dylan Rosser, Edward Whitiff; Audio Engineer: Jared Styles; Photo: Raymond Furey for NPR; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey.

Special Thanks to SXSW, Stubbs BBQ and Spire.

