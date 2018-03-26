SXSW 2018
Gracie and Rachel are two childhood friends from Berkeley, Calif. who relocated to Brooklyn where they record in their loft home studio, creating what they call orchestral pop.
The other G n' R delivered a solid performance on the NPR Music Slingshot Stage inside the iconic Stubb's BBQ during SXSW 2018. During the duo's performance of "Only A Child," the audience was enveloped by a lush three-part arrangement that generously spotlighted both the strings of Rachel's violin and a soft yet raw vocal from Gracie. It's easy to see why they are part of Slingshot, NPR Music's collective of new artists to watch.
SET LIST
- "Only A Child"
