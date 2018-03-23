Accessibility links

Earma Thompson On Piano Jazz She was a mainstay on the Chicago jazz scene for over 50 years before releasing an album as a bandleader herself. On this 2005 episode of Piano Jazz, the pianist performs tracks off Just In Time.
Earma Thompson
For more than 50 years, Earma Thompson (1923 – 2009) was a constant on the Chicago jazz scene. She was recognized as the reigning queen of Windy City jazz but spent most of her career as a dependable and accomplished side person. At 81, Thompson released her first album as a leader, 2004's Just in Time. The album debuted shortly before her 2005 appearance on Piano Jazz. In this session, Thompson showcases her elegant, bluesy style on "Back at the Chicken Shack" before joining McPartland for "Lullaby of the Leaves."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 2005.

SET LIST

  • "Just in Time" (Comden, Greene, Styne)
  • "Back at the Chicken Shack" (Smith)
  • "Lullaby of the Leaves" (Petkere, Young)
  • "With You in Mind" (McPartland)
  • "Out of Nowhere" (Green, Heyman)
  • "I Remember You" (Mercer, Schertzinger)
  • "Portrait of Earma Thompson" (McPartland)
  • "Wave" (Jobim)
  • "Hot & Spicy Blues" (Thompson)
