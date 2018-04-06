Accessibility links

Bettye LaVette On Mountain Stage The legendary soul artist's star-studded 2018 album Things Have Changed includes re-imagined classics by Bob Dylan, which she performs on this episode of Mountain Stage.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Bettye LaVette on Mountain Stage
Enlarge this image
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Bettye LaVette on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Bettye LaVette On Mountain Stage

Bettye LaVette On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/598806095/599870358" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Bettye LaVette has made four appearances on Mountain Stage since her re-emergence in popular music in 2003. She first recorded as a teenager during the birth of soul music in the 1960s, touring and performing alongside Otis Redding and The James Brown Revue.

Her enthralling live performances have always proven her impeccable ability to inhabit and interpret a song. Over the course of her last decade of albums, she's covered iconic songs by Bob Seger, Lucinda Williams, Led Zeppelin and Dolly Parton, to name only a few, making each version distinctly hers.

Lavette's 2014 appearance on Mountain Stage included her visceral take on Bob Dylan's "Everything Is Broken." It's Dylan's unmatched catalog that provides source material for her latest record, Things Have Changed, produced by the Grammy award-winning producer Steve Jordan. The record features guest appearances by Trombone Shorty and Keith Richards, who appears on the album version of "Political World." Accompanied by her galvanized band of Detroit players — James Simonson on bass, Brett Lucas on guitar, Darryl Pierce on drums and Evan Mercier on keys — LaVette once again owns this performance from February 2018. Things Have Changed was released in March and she has tour dates lined up through June.

SET LIST

  • "Things Have Changed"
  • "It Ain't Me Babe"
  • "Political World"
  • "Emotionally Yours"
  • "The Times They Are A-Changin'"
  • "Do Right To Me Baby (Do Unto Others)"
[+] read more[-] less

More From Mountain Stage

Patti Smith On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Patti Smith On Mountain Stage

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith performs in honor of her late husband, Fred "Sonic" Smith, and helps with his posthumous induction into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

Patti Smith On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/597709855/597723396" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Paul Thorn On Mountain Stage

Listen

Paul Thorn on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Paul Thorn On Mountain Stage

The Mississippi-born songwriter has appeared on Mountain Stage nine times since 1997. In this appearance, Thorn performs songs from his latest album, Don't Let The Devil Ride.

Paul Thorn On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/596053002/596055366" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Molly Tuttle On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Molly Tuttle On Mountain Stage

Tuttle was the first woman to earn the title of Guitarist of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Hear her perform on this Mountain Stage episode.

Molly Tuttle On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/590066052/596035919" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Desk

Mountain Stage

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen to the 14-time Grammy-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter return to the Mountain Stage with his newest solo project.

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/593973679/593988834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Pokey LaFarge On Mountain Stage

Listen

Pokey LaFarge on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Pokey LaFarge On Mountain Stage

LaFarge offers an auditory time warp back to the glory days of swing jazz while re-imagining the genre into a modern style of his own.

Pokey LaFarge On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/590034142/590046312" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

Listen

Blind Pilot on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

In the five years between Blind Pilot's sophomore album and its 2016 follow-up, Israel Nebeker's 13-year relationship ended and his father died. And Then Like Lions is the stunning result of loss.

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/587885583/587899200" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
KT Tunstall On Mountain Stage

Listen

KT Tunstall on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

KT Tunstall On Mountain Stage

The Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist brings a loop pedal to her performance on Mountain Stage and reimagines some of her hit songs, such as "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree."

KT Tunstall On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/586193467/586209379" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen

Piers Faccini on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen to the international polymath perform songs from his most recent album, I Dreamed An Island, which weaves folk sensibilities into traditional world music.

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582375440/584256960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen

Tift Merritt on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen to the Grammy-nominated folk artist perform songs from her album Stitch of the World, co-produced by Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, in her sixth appearance on the show.

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582667403/582680153" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

Listen

The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

Listen as the blues-rock veterans perform a mix of hits, including the band's Top 40 smash "Tuff Enuff" and a Junior Parker cover, with an assist from guitarist Anson Funderburgh.

The Fabulous Thunderbirds On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/580662305/580803989" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top