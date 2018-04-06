Bettye LaVette on Mountain Stage

Bettye LaVette has made four appearances on Mountain Stage since her re-emergence in popular music in 2003. She first recorded as a teenager during the birth of soul music in the 1960s, touring and performing alongside Otis Redding and The James Brown Revue.

Her enthralling live performances have always proven her impeccable ability to inhabit and interpret a song. Over the course of her last decade of albums, she's covered iconic songs by Bob Seger, Lucinda Williams, Led Zeppelin and Dolly Parton, to name only a few, making each version distinctly hers.

Lavette's 2014 appearance on Mountain Stage included her visceral take on Bob Dylan's "Everything Is Broken." It's Dylan's unmatched catalog that provides source material for her latest record, Things Have Changed, produced by the Grammy award-winning producer Steve Jordan. The record features guest appearances by Trombone Shorty and Keith Richards, who appears on the album version of "Political World." Accompanied by her galvanized band of Detroit players — James Simonson on bass, Brett Lucas on guitar, Darryl Pierce on drums and Evan Mercier on keys — LaVette once again owns this performance from February 2018. Things Have Changed was released in March and she has tour dates lined up through June.

SET LIST