Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz
Nicholas Payton On Piano Jazz
Nicholas Payton On Piano Jazz
Trumpeter Nicholas Payton has been hailed as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. A native of New Orleans, Payton learned the art of improvisation from Wynton Marsalis and as a teen performed with the late trumpet master Clark Terry.
A young virtuoso, Payton was in his 20s when he sat down with McPartland for this 1998 Piano Jazz session. Bassist Ray Drummond joins Payton and McPartland for a trio set, including the standard "Four" and an original improvised tune, "Payton's Other Place Blues."
Originally broadcast in the fall of 1998.
SET LIST
- "Four" (Davis)
- "Your Heart is Mine Alone" (Herzer, Lehar, Löhner-Bedar)
- "Just One of Those Things" (Porter)
- "These Foolish Things" (Link, Maschwitz, Stachey)
- "The Island" (Bergman, Bergman, Lins)
- "The Best Thing for You Is Me" (DeSylva, Brown, Henderson)
- "With a Song in my Heart" (Hart, Rodgers)
- "Payton's Other Place Blues" (Payton, McPartland, Drummon)