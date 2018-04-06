Nicholas Payton On Piano Jazz

Trumpeter Nicholas Payton has been hailed as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. A native of New Orleans, Payton learned the art of improvisation from Wynton Marsalis and as a teen performed with the late trumpet master Clark Terry.

A young virtuoso, Payton was in his 20s when he sat down with McPartland for this 1998 Piano Jazz session. Bassist Ray Drummond joins Payton and McPartland for a trio set, including the standard "Four" and an original improvised tune, "Payton's Other Place Blues."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1998.

SET LIST