Alison Krauss & Union Station On Mountain Stage Listen to this retrospective, in which the bluegrass legend performs cuts from Lonely Runs Both Ways with her iconic band during a 2005 appearance.
Alison Krauss & Union Station On Mountain Stage

With 27 Grammy Awards to her credit, Alison Krauss is the most awarded female artist in the history of the prestigious awards, having been recognized with nominations and wins in the Bluegrass, Country, Folk, Gospel and Pop categories.

This week, we are looking back to 2005 when Alison Krauss & Union Station took the stage in Athens, Ohio for their fourth appearance on Mountain Stage. The unmistakably enchanting vocals of Alison Krauss are at the forefront. Meanwhile, the members of Union Station — Jerry Douglas on dobro, Dan Tyminski on guitar, Ron Block on guitar and banjo, Barry Bales on bass and Larry Atamanuik on drums — provide the soaring accompaniment.

Krauss made her first visit to Mountain Stage in 1991, shortly after she brought home her first Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Recording. Here, the band plays three songs from its 2004 release Lonely Runs Both Ways. The album brought in three Grammy Awards for the group in 2005, including Best Country Album and Best Country Performance for "Restless," the song that opens this set. The group also performs the title track of its 1999 album Forget About It; the song was nominated for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, and the album was nominated for Best Country Album.

Krauss was most recently nominated for songs on her 2017 release Windy City, which earned nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best American Roots Performance.

She has recently announced summer tour plans, including co-headlining dates with Willie Nelson and an appearance at the Ottawa Jazz Festival.

SET LIST

  • "Restless"
  • "Wouldn't Be So Bad"
  • "Forget About It"
  • "Gravity"
