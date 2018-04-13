Cleo Brown On Piano Jazz

Pianist and vocalist Cleo Brown (1909 – 1995) was one of the early innovators of the boogie-woogie style and the first female instrumentalist to be named an NEA Jazz Master. She retired from performing in the 1950s and focused her attention on religious music, bringing her gifted voice and strong left hand to gospel tunes.

On this Piano Jazz from 1985, Brown makes a rare appearance to perform her greatest hit, "Pinetop's Boogie-Woogie," and to recall the style's heyday in the 1930s. She delights host Marian McPartland with a duet version of "A Closer Walk with Thee."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1985.

SET LIST