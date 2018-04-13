Accessibility links

Cleo Brown On Piano Jazz Cleo Brown makes a rare appearance to perform her greatest hit, "Pinetop's Boogie-Woogie," and to recall the style's heyday in the 1930s.
Special Series

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Acclaimed jazz artists share music and memories
Enlarge this image

Cleo Brown on the cover of Here Comes Cleo. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

Cleo Brown on the cover of Here Comes Cleo.

Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Cleo Brown On Piano Jazz

Cleo Brown On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/602133644/602133663" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Pianist and vocalist Cleo Brown (1909 – 1995) was one of the early innovators of the boogie-woogie style and the first female instrumentalist to be named an NEA Jazz Master. She retired from performing in the 1950s and focused her attention on religious music, bringing her gifted voice and strong left hand to gospel tunes.

On this Piano Jazz from 1985, Brown makes a rare appearance to perform her greatest hit, "Pinetop's Boogie-Woogie," and to recall the style's heyday in the 1930s. She delights host Marian McPartland with a duet version of "A Closer Walk with Thee."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1985.

SET LIST

  • "(Lookie Lookie Lookie) Here Comes Cookie" (Gordon)
  • "That Fat Gal's Blue" (Brown)
  • "Pinetop's Boogie-Woogie" (Smith)
  • "Come Sunday" (Ellington)
  • "This is My Day" (Brown)
  • "A Closer Walk with Thee" (Traditional)
  • "You're a Heavenly Thing" (Little, Young)
  • "I'm So Glad, Dear Jesus, that You're In Love with Me" (Brown)
  • "Silent Night" (Traditional)
  • "When the Saints Go Marching In" (Traditional)
[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz

The 2018 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert

Special Event
NEA

Music

The 2018 NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Dianne Reeves, Pat Metheny, Joanne Brackeen and Todd Barkan are recipients of the 2018 Jazz Masters award — the highest honor the U.S gives to a jazz musician or advocate.

Nicholas Payton On Piano Jazz

Listen
Gus Bennett, Jr./Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Nicholas Payton On Piano Jazz

The trumpet prodigy learned how to improv from fellow New Orleans native Wynton Marsalis. Payton was only in his 20s when he visited with McPartland for this 1998 episode.

Nicholas Payton On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/598825823/600192516" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Cecil Taylor On Piano Jazz

Listen

Cecil Taylor performs at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in 2002. Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Cecil Taylor On Piano Jazz

Cecil Taylor encompasses a never-ending range of sound and emotion. Hear an archival session with Marian McPartland from 1994.

Cecil Taylor On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/600173531/600190821" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Gil Goldstein On Piano Jazz

Listen
Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Gil Goldstein On Piano Jazz

In this 2001 episode, the D.C. native and frequent film composer performs his original "City Lights" as well as demonstrates his chops on the accordion.

Gil Goldstein On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/598056503/598226187" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Earma Thompson On Piano Jazz

Listen
Courtesy of the artist

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Earma Thompson On Piano Jazz

She was a mainstay on the Chicago jazz scene for over 50 years before releasing an album as a bandleader herself. On this 2005 episode of Piano Jazz, the pianist performs tracks off Just In Time.

Earma Thompson On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/596404631/596405385" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jane Bunnett And Maqueque: The New Queens of Afro-Cuban Jazz

Listen

This week's episode of Jazz Night In America features music by Maqueque Emma Lee Photography/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Emma Lee Photography/Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Jane Bunnett And Maqueque: The New Queens of Afro-Cuban Jazz

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Canadian saxophonist and flutist Jane Bunnett has dedicated her life to Cuban music. Her latest project is Maqueque, an all-female band of young Cuban artists blending folkloric grooves and jazz.

Jane Bunnett And Maqueque: The New Queens of Afro-Cuban Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/596004201/596139016" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Jimmy McPartland On Piano Jazz

Listen
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz

Jimmy McPartland On Piano Jazz

Revisit this 1990 episode featuring the legendary cornetist as he teams up with his wife, host Marian McPartland, to perform "St. James Infirmary."

Jimmy McPartland On Piano Jazz

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/593932018/594231529" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Marian McPartland: A Centennial Celebration

Listen
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jazz Night In America: The Radio Program

Marian McPartland: A Centennial Celebration

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

No jazz musician has ever been heard more on public radio than the late Marian McPartland. But for all her ubiquity, how well did we really know her?

Marian McPartland: A Centennial Celebration

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/592860349/594128433" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top