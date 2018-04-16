Accessibility links

Math-Rockers Media Jeweler Discover The Key To Success: Hula Hoops Of course there's a hulu hoop artist named Miss Hoopdidoo. She dances to the finger-tapped guitar and crashing bass of the L.A. band's spindly track.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Math-Rockers Media Jeweler Discover The Key To Success: Hula Hoops

If you're going to name your spindly sugarbomb "Hula Hoop," there better damn well be some kick-ass hula hooping, right? Media Jeweler has seen you, understands you and has got you.

The finger-tapped guitar and crashing bass of "Hula Hoop" does, in fact, lend itself quite nicely to the sinuous movement of its namesake. On its new album, 1-800-SUCCEED, the L.A.-based band mashes circles into square pegs, with bits of jagged post-punk, harsh noise-pop and math-rock, while keeping its songs short and weirdly playful.

For this new video, director Anthony Lucido filmed "flow artist" Amanda Lee (a.k.a. Miss Hoopdidoo, because of course her stage name is Miss Hoopdidoo) doing her hula hoop magic on top of an L.A. building, in sync with Media Jeweler jamming on the street. And well... now we just want more hula hoops in music videos.

1-800-SUCCEED is out now via Fire Talk.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Tyler Childers: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tyler Childers performs a Tiny Desk Concert on March 8, 2018 (Eslah Attar/NPR). Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Eslah Attar/NPR

Tiny Desk

Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers writes songs about hard lives and hard love with direct heart and a soulful Kentucky drawl.

Back To Top