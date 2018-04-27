Accessibility links

Phoebe Bridgers And Noah Gundersen Blend Voices And Songs Watch the singers perform an eight-minute medley of Bridgers' "Killer" and Gundersen's "The Sound," with help from Gundersen's sister Abby.
YouTube

Music

Phoebe Bridgers And Noah Gundersen Blend Voices And Songs

Phoebe Bridgers is an NPR Music favorite — she's already been one of our 2018 Slingshot artists and played a Tiny Desk concert — whose Stranger in the Alps was one of last year's best debuts. Noah Gundersen has spent the last decade breaking out slowly and steadily, releasing a long string of well-received albums and EPs.

Last fall, Bridgers opened for Gundersen on a tour that stopped in the latter's Seattle hometown. The two actually go way back — she used to sell merch at his shows — so sharing a stage gave them the idea to visit Seattle's Studio X and record an eight-minute medley of their songs with help from Gundersen's sister Abby. It's remarkable how well their voices and songwriting blend as they swap verses and share choruses: Bridgers' "Killer" stuns in any setting, and Gundersen's "The Sound" is a revelation in their collective hands. Performed back to back, the two songs sound hauntingly beautiful.

Bridgers is one of Gundersen's biggest fans: "I've been a fanatic Noah fan since I was a teenager," she writes via email. "He changed the way I write music, made me more comfortable with being honest in my songs. Getting to sing with him was like getting pulled onstage by your favorite band during a show."

The feeling, it turns out, is mutual.

"I'm just a big fan of her work," Gundersen writes. "I listened to her record obsessively and I wanted to make something with her. This was recorded on our last day of tour together, when we all had a few spare hours in the afternoon."

Phoebe Bridgers' debut album, Stranger in the Alps, is out now via Dead Oceans. Noah Gunderson's new record, White Noise, is out now via Cooking Vinyl.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Folk

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen
Brian Blauser/Mountain Desk

Mountain Stage

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

Listen to the 14-time Grammy-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter return to the Mountain Stage with his newest solo project.

Tyminski On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/593973679/593988834" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

Listen

Blind Pilot on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

In the five years between Blind Pilot's sophomore album and its 2016 follow-up, Israel Nebeker's 13-year relationship ended and his father died. And Then Like Lions is the stunning result of loss.

Blind Pilot On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/587885583/587899200" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Watch Deer Tick Perform 'Card House' Live At Pickathon

Watch

Deer Tick perform at Woods Stage during Pickathon 2017 Matt Tackett/Courtesy of Pickathon hide caption

toggle caption Matt Tackett/Courtesy of Pickathon

Favorite Sessions

Watch Deer Tick Perform 'Card House' Live At Pickathon

opbmusic.org

Watch this band that ping pongs between hard rock and soft folk take a turn towards the latter for a standout performance of their song 'Card House.'

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen

Piers Faccini on Mountain Stage Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Amos Perrine /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

Listen to the international polymath perform songs from his most recent album, I Dreamed An Island, which weaves folk sensibilities into traditional world music.

Piers Faccini On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582375440/584256960" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen

Tift Merritt on Mountain Stage Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

Listen to the Grammy-nominated folk artist perform songs from her album Stitch of the World, co-produced by Sam Beam of Iron & Wine, in her sixth appearance on the show.

Tift Merritt On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/582667403/582680153" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top