Kacey Musgraves Sets 'Space Cowboy' To A Twilight Fade Like love and sunsets, Musgraves' new video captures the moments of a broken relationship in fuzzy shades of color.
There's a couplet in "Space Cowboy" that reads like classic country heartbreak, like every damn tear-in-my-beer jukebox howl: "I know my place, and it ain't with you / Well sunsets fade, and love does, too." But in Kacey Musgraves' tender delivery, the twilight fade of a broken relationship against an endless skyline becomes a story that doesn't end after three minutes.

In her first video from the record, we see that cowboy on horseback, riding the dirt roads of Mexico City into an ink-blot storm. Director Courtney Phillips captures the raw intimacy of "Space Cowboy" in fuzzy shades of blue and brown, with a bleary sunset shining just enough light on which to meditate.

Golden Hour is out now via MCA Nashville.

