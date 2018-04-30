Kacey Musgraves Sets 'Space Cowboy' To A Twilight Fade

There's a couplet in "Space Cowboy" that reads like classic country heartbreak, like every damn tear-in-my-beer jukebox howl: "I know my place, and it ain't with you / Well sunsets fade, and love does, too." But in Kacey Musgraves' tender delivery, the twilight fade of a broken relationship against an endless skyline becomes a story that doesn't end after three minutes.

In her first video from the record, we see that cowboy on horseback, riding the dirt roads of Mexico City into an ink-blot storm. Director Courtney Phillips captures the raw intimacy of "Space Cowboy" in fuzzy shades of blue and brown, with a bleary sunset shining just enough light on which to meditate.

Golden Hour is out now via MCA Nashville.