Jazz Giants Take The Stage At The NEA Jazz Masters Listening Party Jason Moran sat down with the NEA Jazz Masters to talk about their careers and listen to music that played important roles in their lives.

Joanne Brackeen and Jason Moran at NPR's Studio One in Washington, D.C.

Joanne Brackeen and Jason Moran at NPR's Studio One in Washington, D.C.

Last month, the National Endowment for the Arts crowned four new NEA Jazz Masters, including Todd Barkan, a jazz advocate whose early interest in Latin jazz piano turned into a successful five-decade career as a prominent impresario, club owner and record producer. Guitarist Pat Metheny continues to redefine the parameters of his instrument through innovative technique and signature sound. Pianist Joanne Brackeen's unique style commands attention, and Dianne Reeves has become one of the world's preeminent jazz vocalists, whose genius in retrospect seems ceaseless.

The celebration of the nation's highest honor in jazz included a tribute concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and a listening party hosted by Jason Moran, pianist and artistic director for jazz at the Kennedy Center. Moran took the stage at NPR's Studio One with Barkan, Metheny and Brackeen. (Drummer, composer and producer Terri Lynne Carrington sat in for Dianne Reeves, whose schedule would not allow her to make it.)

The musicians talked freely about their careers, and listened to the music that had made formative impacts in their lives. Rather than a concert, this week we're sharing these intimate conversations. Listen in the player above.

