James McMurtry On Mountain Stage Revered songwriter James McMurtry marks his 12th performance on Mountain Stage with his signature brand of astute, observational storytelling.
James McMurtry performs on Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/608247257/608264312" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Texas-based singer and songwriter James McMurtry has been a favorite at Mountain Stage since he made his first appearance on the program in 1989. Host Larry Groce notes in his introduction that McMurtry "can create a character, set a scene and give you the kind of details and feelings that make you have an experience instead of just listening to a song."

His latest album, Complicated Game, was released in 2015, and McMurtry released a new single last year, "State of the Union," included here. "State of the Union" veers through the complicated political and social views within a family dynamic: "We're all in the family / The cursed and the blessed / It's the state of union I guess."

"This one is so old a whole generation has been born and grown to adulthood since I put it out," McMurtry says, introducing "Painting By Numbers" from his 1989 debut album Too Long In The Wasteland.

"We thought it would be a big radio hit in 1989," he notes. "Youthful optimism is a hell of a drug."

"State of the Union" is available as a digital download on McMurtry's website. McMurtry spent the first part of 2018 opening shows for Jason Isbell and co-billing with Oklahoma's John Moreland. His perpetual state of touring continues through the summer and into the fall; meanwhile, when he's not on the road, McMurtry and his band maintain a weekly residency at Austin's famed Continental Club.

SET LIST

  • "Childish Things"
  • "For All I Know"
  • "Copper Canteen"
  • "You Got to Me"
  • "State of the Union"
  • "Painting by Numbers"
  • "No More Buffalo"
