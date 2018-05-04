Accessibility links
Don Friedman On Piano Jazz The classically-trained jazz pianist enchanted audiences during his lifetime. In celebration of his 83rd birthday, hear his Piano Jazz performance from 1996.
Special Series

Jazz
This 1996 episode of Piano Jazz features jazz pianist Don Friedman. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Courtesy of the artist

Jazz

In honor of the birthday of Don Friedman (May 4, 1935 — June 30, 2016), Piano Jazz presents this broadcast from 1996. Although Friedman first studied classical piano, he fell in love with the voice of jazz and performed with jazz greats such as Chet Baker and Buddy DeFranco.

In this session, Friedman demonstrates his unique sound on a solo of his "Waltz for Marilyn." He and McPartland duet in "Stella by Starlight," and bassist Gary Mazzaroppi joins for "How Deep is the Ocean."

Originally broadcast Winter 1996.

SET LIST

  • "Alone Together" (Dietz, Schwartz)
  • "In Your Own Sweet Way" (Brubeck)
  • "Yesterdays" (Harbach, Kern)
  • "Days of Wine and Roses" (Mancini)
  • "Stella by Starlight" (Washington, Young)
  • "Waltz for Marilyn" (Friedman)
  • "These Foolish Things" (Strachey, Maschwitz, Link)
  • "How Deep is the Ocean" (Berlin)
  • "Getting Sentimental Over You" (Kahn, Malneck)
