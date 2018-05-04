Accessibility links
Let Florence + The Machine's 'Hunger' Send You Screaming Into The Weekend "Hunger," from Florence Welch's forthcoming High As Hope, lets the singer cut loose in a soaring, searching anthem about loneliness and desire.
Special Series

All Songs TV

Great new music videos, picked by All Songs Considered hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton
YouTube

All Songs TV

Let Florence + The Machine's 'Hunger' Send You Screaming Into The Weekend

It's springtime, and depending on where you live, you've likely either already begun the year's first May weekend or are getting ready to set out into the world. The air hangs thick with anticipation, with hope, with pollen — these are heady times, and you need a song to mirror the intensity and wonder of it all.

Enter Florence + The Machine's "Hunger" (the first single and video from High As Hope, a new album out June 29), which knows just how you feel. A soaring, searching anthem about loneliness and desire, "Hunger" expounds on the way everyone can feel like they're missing something. And, for anyone who opts to jam the song while prepping for an evening out (Welch sets the song on Friday night, right there in the chorus), it's full of affirmation: a celebration of "vibrant youth," connection, beauty, freedom, risk and, ultimately, self-worth.

[+] read more[-] less

More From All Songs TV

Tyler Childers: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch

Tyler Childers performs a Tiny Desk Concert on March 8, 2018 (Eslah Attar/NPR). Eslah Attar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption Eslah Attar/NPR

Tiny Desk

Tyler Childers

Tyler Childers writes songs about hard lives and hard love with direct heart and a soulful Kentucky drawl.

Back To Top