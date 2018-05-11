Accessibility links
The Weather Station On Mountain Stage Tamara Lindeman, a songwriter and singer from Toronto, Canada, is known for pairing her narrative songwriting skills with topical matters and subtle reflections of everyday life.
Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Tamara Lindeman is the principal force behind The Weather Station, known for pairing her narrative songwriting skills with topical matters and subtle reflections of everyday life.

Accompanied by William Kidman on guitar and keys, Ben Whiteley on bass, and Ian Kehoe on drums, The Weather Station's sound can easily trace back to Joni Mitchell — but Lindeman is her own artist, with a distinct viewpoint and ability to weave a powerful story from it.

The Weather Station, which the group self-produced, has been recognized as the Lindeman's most candid work to date, earning a Juno nomination in 2018 in the "contemporary roots album of the year" category and tours with The War On Drugs, The Mountain Goats and Damien Jurado.

The Weather Station made their first appearance on the show with songs from their self-titled fourth album, performing for a Mountain Stage road show in Radford, Va. The band is currently touring Australia and New Zealand through late May, and will embark on a U.S. and U.K. run this summer.

Set list:

  • "Impossible"
  • "You And I"
  • "Power"
  • "Thirty"
